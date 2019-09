Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's also the BEST. Not only does it encompass a bevy of delicious food options, but most of them are fairly simple to make. That's why for many of us living in cramped apartments, with record-breakingly small kitchens, "brinner" has almost permanently dethroned dinner as our nightly meal of choice.If you fall in to this category, there's an appliance just for you, and it's about to change your life. The Nostalgia BSET300RETRORED Retro Series 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station is as adorable as it is efficient (don't let the completely inefficient product name fool you). At just 19.8 inches long and 13 pounds, this little machine does everything from brew coffee to toast bread. There's even a skillet on top where you can prepare your eggs just the way you like them, grill up your breakfast meat of choice, and maybe even cook some pancakes. And if you ever find yourself needing a quick break from breakfast, the toaster oven and skillet can be used to for other meal prep, too.