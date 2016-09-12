Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's also the BEST. Not only does it encompass a bevy of delicious food options, but most of them are fairly simple to make. That's why for many of us living in cramped apartments, with record-breakingly small kitchens, "brinner" has almost permanently dethroned dinner as our nightly meal of choice.
If you fall in to this category, there's an appliance just for you, and it's about to change your life. The Nostalgia BSET300RETRORED Retro Series 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station is as adorable as it is efficient (don't let the completely inefficient product name fool you). At just 19.8 inches long and 13 pounds, this little machine does everything from brew coffee to toast bread. There's even a skillet on top where you can prepare your eggs just the way you like them, grill up your breakfast meat of choice, and maybe even cook some pancakes. And if you ever find yourself needing a quick break from breakfast, the toaster oven and skillet can be used to for other meal prep, too.
This particular model comes in red and blue and is available for between $63.57 and $77.78 on Amazon. According to ExtraCrispy, these days, this type of breakfast machine is pretty popular, with many brands developing their own models. The site also lists a couple others you can buy. Whether it's called a "station," a "hub", or a "center," all these machines do is make breakfast prep the time- (and space-) saving necessity it was always meant to be. And we're here for it.
