This Candy Commercial Is Going Viral For A Very NSFW Reason

Candy seems so innocent, but one British company found a way to make it very, very naughty.
As Cosmopolitan U.K. points out, a new commercial from British candy brand Maltesers is going viral for its raunchy premise.
The ad, which ran after the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympics, features a woman talking to her friends about a mishap that happened on her date.
Or as Maltesers explained, "When a romantic moment is interrupted by a spasm, our heroine takes it in her stride."
As Cosmopolitan U.K. points out, a new commercial from British candy brand Maltesers is going viral for its raunchy premise.
The ad, which ran after the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympics, features a woman talking to her friends about a mishap that happened on her date.
Or as Maltesers explained, "When a romantic moment is interrupted by a spasm, our heroine takes it in her stride."
Oh yes, this commercial is not so subtly referring to a handjob.
The commercial's star, Storme Toolis, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, tells her friends that her partner misinterpreted her spasm, but things still worked out in the end — something she demonstrates by spilling her candies all over the table.
"He wasn't complaining," she confidently tells her friends.
The company's tagline say it "believes that life is better when we don’t take things too seriously" and this NSFW commercial clearly proves that. But it's also as step in the right direction, thanks in large part to its casting.
The choice to feature Toolis shows no matter who we are, we're not immune to an awkward sexual encounter. Toolis also seems like the perfect star for this ad, being that back in 2013, she appeared in one of the first sex scenes to feature a disabled character on British television.
"I think society is very uncomfortable with the notion of disability and relationships in general," Toolis told The Mirror three years ago. But now, it seems like things are changing, being that the response to this commercial were overwhelmingly positive on Twitter.
Toolis even tweeted, "Thank you very much for all the love today [...] I had such fun doing it #LookOnTheLightSide."
Thank you very much for all the love today re the @MaltesersUK campaign. I had such fun doing it #LookOnTheLightSide— Storme Toolis (@stormetoolis) September 7, 2016
Advertisement