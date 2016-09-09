On the cosmic scale of beauty problems, frizzy hair falls somewhere between enlarged pores and your deodorant crapping out before a date. That is to say, it's not a huge issue in the grand scheme of things, but that doesn't make it any less of a pain in the ass. So, when model Soo Joo Park — she of the fashion mullet and #hairgoals platinum mane — told us she had a simple, daily trick for taming frizz and flyaways, you can bet we listened with rapt attention.
Park, a Redken Muse whose bleached hair is practically synonymous with her name at this point, has a love-hate relationship with her hair. "The pro of having bleached hair is you get a lot of texture easily, but the con would be when you wake up you just don't want to use too many products. You [also] see all your broken bits and [damaged hair]," she says. This damage leads to the aforementioned split ends, but also splits in the shaft of the hair and dryness. And thus, frizz and flyaways galore.
Rather than weigh down her hair with a Sephora's worth of styling products, Park takes a more DIY approach, using an everyday item found in every bathroom. "It's a ritual for me to run a hand towel under really hot tap water, and put [the damp towel] on top of my head and press down to squash down the hair."
She follows this with a liberal application of Redken's Diamond Oil, for shine and moisture — and the result is a smooth 'do with just the right amount of cool-girl texture. There's nothing we love more than an easy, effective, cheap beauty trick, especially one that can give you Soo Joo hair. Now, if only we could make a mullet look that hip.
