In 2008, the crime drama Breaking Bad burst onto TV screens and America was instantly impressed. While the critically acclaimed show has concluded, you still hear it frequently discussed as one of the greatest of all time. If you're not a fanatic yourself, chances are you certainly know a few. Well, fans of Walt and Jesse's emotional, suspenseful, and sometimes extremely disturbing story are going to want to take a trip to Brooklyn very soon.
We know what you're thinking, Um hello, the show took place in New Mexico. We know, we know, but a little coffee shop in Brooklyn is the newest spot to give you a chance to dive into the world of Breaking Bad. It's called Walter’s Coffee Roastery, and it recently opened in Bushwick. According to Tasting Table, this Breaking Bad-inspired café was first opened in Istanbul last year and its owner, Deniz Kosan, just brought an outpost to Brooklyn.
Inside the shop, you'll see menus formatted like the periodic table, coffee served in beakers, and "hazmat yellow" playing a starring role in the café's decor. Though there are nods to Vince Gilligan's masterpiece of a show everywhere you turn, Kosan is sure to point out that the shop is not Breaking Bad-themed.
He told GrubStreet, “I can’t make it clear enough that this isn’t a theme park, but a unique coffee shop with just hints of the TV show.”
Honestly, that sounds even better to us. Let's face it, who would actually want to be fully immersed into Walter White's twisted world? Well, maybe for an amazing cup of coffee. (Tasting Table)
Advertisement
Advertisement