Sundance's Ignite Fellowship Is Asking What's Next In The Industry

The Sundance Film Institute's support for young independent filmmakers far outlasts the 10-day festival in Park City, UT. Long after industry mavens fly out of the ski town, the institute's Ignite Fellowship is busy looking for a new crop of independent visionaries. This year, Ignite is looking for filmmakers with the dexterity to find what's next for the medium.
In partnership with Adobe's Project 1324, Sundance Ignite has launched a short-film competition for filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 24. Fifteen winners will receive coveted spots as Sundance Ignite Fellows, complete with a trip to the 2017 festival. Winners will also receive a yearlong Sundance Institute membership. The program and membership give Fellows access to professional development and mentorship, and private group chats with industry veterans.
So, what's the ask? Tell the Sundance Ignite panel what's next. In real life or fiction, share a story that shows something new and notable. Big sets or costly costumes aren't essential: Find a compelling story to tell, and use your own voice to tell it. Submissions will be judged on character development, originality, creativity, and technical excellence.
Read all the fine print here, and send in your submission by September 27!
