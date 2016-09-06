Jessica Chastain's NYC Apartment Is A Victorian Dream

Just by looking at the glamorous and talented Jessica Chastain, you know she has good taste. The most recent issue of Architectural Digest confirmed all our suspicions about her chic personal style by taking us inside her New York City apartment. Located near Central Park, the recently refurbished 19th-century apartment where Chastain and her fashion executive boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo live is the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication.
The couple purchased the place last winter, and it has an impressive list of former residents. Artists such as West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and cabaret legend Bobby Short, and actors including Larry Storch, Lynn Redgrave, and Vera Miles have all lived in the home. Most recently, it was owned by composer Adam Guettel. Chastain told Architectural Digest, “When I found out about all the other artists and actors who have lived here, I was in love.”
Though the apartment had a remarkable pedigree and beautiful bones, the new owners wanted to restore it to its full Victorian glory — and, of course, give it a personal, homey touch. So, they turned to design duo Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller. Of the redesign, Carrier says, “Soul retrieval was the real transformation here. Our biggest triumph was breathing new life, glamour, and sophistication into the old girl. This home was built to be bold and beautiful, like its owner." Truer words may have never been spoken. Read more about Chastain's design inspirations and see more amazing photos in the October issue of Architectural Digest.
The couple purchased the place last winter, and it has an impressive list of former residents. Artists such as West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and cabaret legend Bobby Short, and actors including Larry Storch, Lynn Redgrave, and Vera Miles have all lived in the home. Most recently, it was owned by composer Adam Guettel. Chastain told Architectural Digest, “When I found out about all the other artists and actors who have lived here, I was in love.”
Though the apartment had a remarkable pedigree and beautiful bones, the new owners wanted to restore it to its full Victorian glory — and, of course, give it a personal, homey touch. So, they turned to design duo Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller. Of the redesign, Carrier says, “Soul retrieval was the real transformation here. Our biggest triumph was breathing new life, glamour, and sophistication into the old girl. This home was built to be bold and beautiful, like its owner." Truer words may have never been spoken. Read more about Chastain's design inspirations and see more amazing photos in the October issue of Architectural Digest.
Advertisement
Advertisement