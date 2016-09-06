For many of us, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer — making today feel a bit like the unofficial start of fall. We know, we know — how did the warm months fly by so fast?! And while we're just as bummed as you, there's a lot on the horizon to look forward to this autumn.
Leave it to Bath & Body Works to swoop in just before we went into full seasonal mourning with products that actually make us excited to pack away our swimsuits and sandals. While we typically associate the brand with our favorite candles and nostalgia-inducing lotions, it's currently supplying every pumpkin fix we could dream of.
That's right, hold on to your PSLs, because there's a lot of sweet-and-spicy goodness coming your way. Think: marshmallow-pumpkin lattes, pumpkin-apple cider, and pumpkin cupcakes. Now imagine slathering your body in these limited-edition scents.
To help make today a little less difficult, we've rounded up a few of the brand's new pumpkin-scented offerings — all of which will make saying goodbye to summer a little easier.
