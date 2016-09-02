A Fan Saved The Day When Justin Bieber Couldn't Pay For His Subway Sandwich

Yesterday, pop prince Justin Bieber hit up the Subway in West Hollywood for a quick bite to eat. While his new love interest Sofia Richie waited in the car, Bieber ordered a foot-long sub, a cookie, and four bottles of milk. Kind of an odd order, but you do you, Justin. Unfortunately, when it came time for him to pay for his meal, Biebs ran into some unexpected trouble with the transaction.
According to The DailyMail, his credit card was declined. Instead of watching as Bieber had to return his milks to the fridge, an adoring fan came to the rescue and covered the bill. Perhaps, the credit card was declined because Justin had run his bank account dry spoiling his lady in honor of her 18th birthday this week. Though, this isn't likely seeing as the "Sorry" singer is worth about $200 million. There was probably just a slight mix up with his card, but no matter the cause, Justin Bieber was still able to enjoy his sub and milk. All is right in the world.
According to The DailyMail, his credit card was declined. Instead of watching as Bieber had to return his milks to the fridge, an adoring fan came to the rescue and covered the bill. Perhaps, the credit card was declined because Justin had run his bank account dry spoiling his lady in honor of her 18th birthday this week. Though, this isn't likely seeing as the "Sorry" singer is worth about $200 million. There was probably just a slight mix up with his card, but no matter the cause, Justin Bieber was still able to enjoy his sub and milk. All is right in the world.
Justin Bieber's credit card got declined at Subway, lucky one of his fans stepped in! https://t.co/kNEza724Qw pic.twitter.com/OiBnR6dc1t— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 1, 2016
Advertisement