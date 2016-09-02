St. Petersburg ad agencies are not interested in sexy innuendos. A billboard advertising Bad Moms will not be put up in the Russian city after their ad agencies rejected it. The advertisement would have read, "Do you want some Kunis?" Though the question might not seem scandalous in the U.S., star Mila Kunis' last name, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is very similar to the Russian word for “cunnilingus.” Looks like the writers behind the slogan might have gotten a lesson on sexual wordplay from the 2011 Vampire Diaries billboard that asked Times Square visitors to "Catch VD."
Vitaly Milonov, a legislator in St. Petersburg, supported the decision to nix the ad, saying it was, "saving the city's pride."
In more Bad Moms censorship, a TV spot for the film was deemed too racy for daytime TV by a Russian station. The clip that was considered too hot and heavy? Kunis with her hands all over a shirtless man. Kunis, a fluent Russian speaker, could argue with censors in their native tongue if she felt the people of Russia desperately needed to see the "bad mom" she portrayed hook up with a "hot dad." But maybe in light of the film's many negative reviews, even she realized the movie is really problematic.
