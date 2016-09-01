Over 500 People In NYC Have Zika

According to a new report from the NYC Department of Health, more than 500 people in New York City have the Zika virus. And that number includes 56 pregnant women.
The borough with the highest number of cases (189) is the Bronx, followed by Brooklyn (125), and Manhattan (111). The city already saw its first case of Zika-related microcephaly back in July. The CDC estimates that there are currently almost 2,700 cases total in the U.S., meaning a pretty big chunk of the cases are based in NYC.
The good news is that nearly all (currently 489) of those cases are related to travel to areas affected by Zika. A few cases are related to sexual transmission with people who traveled to those areas. And several others are suspected to be travel-related, but are still awaiting confirmation.
This is an important distinction because, unlike the 46 cases in Florida, none of the NYC cases are due to transmission from local mosquitoes. Although these numbers may seem alarming, they are not a sign that New Yorkers are dealing with an outbreak.
To prevent that from happening, the Health Department is already implementing some serious mosquito-control tactics. Although experts don't expect NYC mosquitoes to spread Zika, there are some steps you can take to prevent spreading the virus: Try to clear out any standing water accumulating around your home, use EPA-registered repellants, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, and use condoms if you or a person you're having sex with has traveled to a Zika-affected area.
The borough with the highest number of cases (189) is the Bronx, followed by Brooklyn (125), and Manhattan (111). The city already saw its first case of Zika-related microcephaly back in July. The CDC estimates that there are currently almost 2,700 cases total in the U.S., meaning a pretty big chunk of the cases are based in NYC.
The good news is that nearly all (currently 489) of those cases are related to travel to areas affected by Zika. A few cases are related to sexual transmission with people who traveled to those areas. And several others are suspected to be travel-related, but are still awaiting confirmation.
This is an important distinction because, unlike the 46 cases in Florida, none of the NYC cases are due to transmission from local mosquitoes. Although these numbers may seem alarming, they are not a sign that New Yorkers are dealing with an outbreak.
To prevent that from happening, the Health Department is already implementing some serious mosquito-control tactics. Although experts don't expect NYC mosquitoes to spread Zika, there are some steps you can take to prevent spreading the virus: Try to clear out any standing water accumulating around your home, use EPA-registered repellants, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, and use condoms if you or a person you're having sex with has traveled to a Zika-affected area.
Advertisement