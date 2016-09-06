Baszile’s Charley is a widow struggling to keep things afloat for her young daughter. When her dad leaves her his sugarcane farm, she sees it as a chance. Or, more accurately, an escape.



DuVernay’s Charley is a little different. While she also sees the farm as an opportunity, she’s more equipped to take advantage of it. With her MBA, Charley has been managing her basketball husband’s superstar career. She’s been living the glamorous life in Los Angeles, but after her husband finds himself embroiled in scandal, she begins to realize that she’s been living her life for him. Her late dad’s farm offers her a chance to be the master strategist she’s always been. More importantly, it’s a chance to reconnect with her sister, Nova, and her brother, Ralph Angel, whom she left behind in Louisiana.



“I was just so in love with where she was going at the end of the first episode,” Gardner says. “I didn’t know where she was going, and that’s what’s so exciting about it. I loved how fearless she was to take on her own life.”



A lot of that, Gardner says, comes from DuVernay, who “really used a lot of herself in creating this Charley, a lot of elements of her life and personality and experiences. So I really feel honored and privileged to play this woman who has traveled through the minds of two other brilliant women.”



Queen Sugar, at its core, is a story about Black women, thanklessly holding things together for everyone else, often at their own expense. Even Charley’s success comes at a price.



“I think there’s underlying reasons why she’s invested so much of her identity in the success of her husband,” Gardner says. “Layers of avoidance that I think we’re all eternally struggling with. But how do we stop and quietly ask, ‘What’s important to me? Who do I value?’ I think that’s what you see in the show, people confronting that question.”

