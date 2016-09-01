Kim & Kanye Spent How Much At A Candy Store?!

It seems like the Kardashian-West kids are going to be pretty lucky in life, especially when it comes to snacking. We know that unlike her older sister Kourtney, Kim isn't overly concerned about making sure her kids consume only super-duper healthy foods. Though Kim's daughter North is a fan of Annie's Organic snacks — who isn't? — she's also allowed to dip her toes in the super sugary world of processed candy. This allowance might actually be made possible by her dad Kanye West's own well-documented love of junk food.
On a recent family trip to Dylan's Candy Bar — confectioner to the stars — Kanye purchased $200-worth of lollipops, Push Pops, Gobstoppers, Sour Skittles, Nerds Rope, Peachie-O's, and Sour Octopus, TMZ reports. Though North was on the candy store run, all those sweets couldn't have possibly been for her, right? And did Kim treat herself to a taste of any of the purchased sugary snacks? With Kanye's Pablo tour happening now, we suspect the junk food junkie was stocking up for the long days and nights ahead. But does the reason for this major splurge on sweets really matter? If you have a combined net-worth of $250 million, why not drop a couple Benjamins on candy? (FoodBeast)
