Bet You Didn't Know Bobby Pins Could Do This...



The looks are both edgy and surreal. In some instances, it appears as if rows of rose gold stand on their own, leaving us to wonder, how did he do that? But more importantly, how the heck can I do that? Hint: Keeping pin-heavy looks from going into haphazard Hellraiser territory is about simplicity, believe it or not, and giving the pins a purpose — even when you're creating decorative patterns.



“Make sure it looks intentional,” Dueñas says. “Have them hold a side back, or tuck hair behind the ear, or wrap around a top knot to keep fly-aways down, or make a headband with them to keep your hair off your face.” And that’s just the start. Ahead, the stylist shares his strategy for creating the most pin-worthy looks imaginable.



