Here's How You Can Get A Freebie At Chipotle For An Entire Month

Going back to school can be such a drag. The freedom of summer slips away right before your eyes, and suddenly you find yourself having to show up for classes and devote way too much of your time to homework and studying. Not only is the return to school a drain on your brain, the cost of tuition, books, and other supplies can do a serious number on your bank account. That’s why Chipotle is doing its part to help out students this September.
As a way to make the prospect of hitting the books once again a little less grim and hopefully save you a bit of cash, Chipotle is giving away free drinks to students who make in-store entrée purchases. After you've ordered your burrito, bowl, tacos, or salad, simply present your valid student ID to the cashier to get a free fountain drink or iced tea all September long. Unfortunately, the promotion doesn’t apply to bottled drinks, beers, or margaritas, as much as you might need one after a long day of higher learning. Settle for a Coke and a smile? (HelloGiggles)
