This weekend, a wedding brought some old friends from Laguna Beach back together. Dieter Schmitz, an alumni of the MTV reality show, married Isabell Hiebl on Saturday. The two made it official in Monterey, CA, an appropriately beachy locale based on the wedding photos their guests shared on Instagram.
Schmitz celebrated his big day with several of his Laguna Beach friends — Loren Polster, Stephen Colletti, and Trey Phillips all acted as groomsmen. Lauren Conrad was also at the festivities and shared a photo of the newlyweds on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture, "Congrats to @dieterschmitz and @isathebell !!! We are so happy for you two!!! XOXO."
This is the second time this summer that iconic teen show has had a reunion. In May, several former cast members, including Morgan Smith, Taylor Cole, Christina Sinclair, Alex Murrel, and Jason Wahler got together to talk about their time on the reality series on E! News.
