Narcos is returning for a second season to answer one question: Who killed Pablo Escobar? Escobar, a real-life Colombian cocaine dealer and the focus of the show's first season, was shot and killed in 1993. The show's second season will follow Escobar after his escape from prison. In a new trailer for the Netflix series, the DEA, Cali Cartel, Los Pepes, and Search Bloc were all searching for the fugitive.
The mysterious identity of Escobar's killer is more than a dramatic turn for the show. His family has suggested he might have shot himself if he thought he had been cornered by his enemies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Despite that claim from Escobar's family, the Search Bloc is still officially responsible for his death.
Advertisement
We don't know who will kill the infamous drug trafficker on the show, but executive producer Eric Newman has confirmed Escobar won't survive beyond this season. "This will be the end of the Pablo Escobar story, so enjoy him while he lasts," Newman reportedly revealed at a season 2 screening at Arclight Hollywood.
Narcos' second season will be available on Netflix on September 2.
Advertisement