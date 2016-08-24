A month before Gilmore Girls returns to Stars Hollow in Netflix’s reboot, fans will be able to experience the quaint Connecticut hamlet in real life — sort of.
Sure, Stars Hollow may be a fictitious creation, but the town that inspired writer Amy Sherman-Palladino, Washington Depot, CT, is very real and will be hosting a Gilmore Girls Fan Fest this fall.
Devotees of the series will be able to take in the fall foliage as a town troubadour sets the playlist for their witty banter. Other themed activities will include Gilmore Girls trivia, a cake tasting, and screenings of classic episodes.
An impressive group of the show's stars will be in attendance, as well. The guest list includes Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Vanessa Marano (April Nardini), and Jackson Douglas (Jackson Belleville). The event's website also notes that all the Gilmore Girls players have been invited, so some of the bigger names could always say yes closer to the big day.
The Gilmore Girls Fan Fest will run from October 21 to 23 and tickets, priced at $175, are already available for purchase. It could be the perfect way to distract yourself from the fact that the Netflix release is still three months away.
