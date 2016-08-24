The Final Five's still craving some competition. Alas, the Summer Olympics is over so they'll have to settle for "Hungry Hippos."
The U.S. women's gymnastics team paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, and things got intense. Fallon suggested a round of "Hungry Hippos," minus the plastic hippos. Welcome to "Hungry Hungry Hippos, where the stakes can really get high.
The girls, joined by fellow guest Donald Glover, partnered up, with one team member spreading out on the giant board. The object of the game was (duh) to grab as many balls as possible. At the risk of spoiling the fun, we'll say that someone is coming home with another gold. Cue the National Anthem and pass along the medals!
Watch the clip in the video below.
