What better setting to talk about your past relationships than in the Irish Highlands? That's where Courteney Cox made some revealing confessions on Monday's Running Wild With Bear Grylls.
Bear got personal as they trekked through the landscape, asking Cox about her 2011 divorce from David Arquette, as E! News reports. The actress told him it wasn't a dramatic split — the couple simply realized they weren't compatible. "I'm the polar opposite of him. That can be great for a lot of things, but I need this kind of real, one-on-one connection," she said.
It all worked out in the end, as Cox is now happily engaged to Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. Since Cox and Grylls were in Ireland, McDaid's home country, it was only appropriate that they talk about him, too. Cox's brief breakup from McDaid, she said, was "brutal," but it taught her to devote more attention to their relationship.
"He's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special," she said.
The episode also touched on how Cox deals with Hollywood's sexism and ageism. "I think there's a pressure to maintain [your looks], not just because of fame, but just, you know, being a woman in this business," she said, explaining that she used to try to look younger but eventually grew tired of it. "So, now I just have a new motto: 'Just let it be.'"
