Janice Litman is one of the most iconic characters from Friends. Her shrill voice and obnoxious laugh became one of the most cringe-worthy moments in each of her appearances. Just dump her!, we all thought while Chandler Bing struggled to cut ties with his overbearing girlfriend.



Now, it's time to peek behind the curtain. The woman who played Litman, Maggie Wheeler, is here to remind everyone that she does not talk like her character in real life. It was all part of the act.



While on a morning news show in Australia, the actress talked about how her catchphrase ("Oh. My. God.") and that nasally laugh came to be. Turns out, it was all Matthew Perry's fault. Apparently, he was so funny on set that Wheeler was worried she would break character. So she decided to create a special — and memorable — laugh.

