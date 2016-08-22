These Shelter Dogs Love Starbucks As Much As We Do

Olivia Harrison
Starbucks is a great pick-me-up in the midst of a hard day, and if anyone knows what a hard day feels like, it’s a shelter dog. Pups living in shelters get love from employees, volunteers, and other occasional visitors, but waiting to be adopted must make for some long and lonely days. That’s why Kitsap Humane Society in Silverdale, WA, has a weekly tradition of treating a lucky dog to some well-deserved Starbucks.

Now, these doggies aren’t getting lattes or granitas; they’re being served Puppuccinos, a Starbucks secret menu item that’s made specifically for dogs. If you aren't familiar with the item, it's really just an espresso cup filled with whipped cream, and many dogs go bonkers for this occasional treat.

According to FoodBeast, the weekly Starbucks runs are planned and executed by a Kitsap Humane Society volunteer named Molly Clark. Pics of the dogs enjoying their cup of cream are posted to the shelter's Instagram account, and the Starbucks location even posts a "Shelter Dogs of the Week" sign to help the dogs find their forever homes. Take a look at some of these precious Puppuccino addicts in action.
