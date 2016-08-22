Now, these doggies aren’t getting lattes or granitas; they’re being served Puppuccinos, a Starbucks secret menu item that’s made specifically for dogs. If you aren't familiar with the item, it's really just an espresso cup filled with whipped cream, and many dogs go bonkers for this occasional treat.
According to FoodBeast, the weekly Starbucks runs are planned and executed by a Kitsap Humane Society volunteer named Molly Clark. Pics of the dogs enjoying their cup of cream are posted to the shelter's Instagram account, and the Starbucks location even posts a "Shelter Dogs of the Week" sign to help the dogs find their forever homes. Take a look at some of these precious Puppuccino addicts in action.
