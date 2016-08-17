Why This Wedding Dress Is Going Viral On eBay

A U.K. woman named Samantha Wragg recently listed her wedding dress on eBay. After about two weeks with very little interest from any potential buyers, her brother gave her the idea to spice up her listing with a few brutally honest details about why she wanted to get rid of the gown in the first place. Specifically: Her husband cheated on her and she wants to use the proceeds of the dress sale to finance her divorce. Once Wragg added that info to her item description, bids suddenly went through the roof.
Back in 2014, the former bride’s parents purchased the dress for £2,000. Now, with three days left in the auction, the bids are up to £65,700. So what exactly did Wragg say to make this item go viral?
Aside from describing the actual style of the dress, which is a strapless empire gown in ivory, Braggs also added bits that could either come across as funny or harsh, depending on how you look at it. She wrote, “If you want a dress that is full of bad memories and shattered hopes and dreams, then this is the one for you!” She even added that the dress would probably need to dry-cleaned before being worn again, saying, "I didn't have time to get it dry-cleaned myself before my cheating scumbag of a husband decided to call an end to our marriage." Are you laughing or cringing?
After all the attention the eBay listing received, Wragg wrote a response to criticism on her personal blog. "A lot of people have got the wrong end of the stick and think it’s really bitter but anyone who knows me knows I’ve got a great sense of humour and it’s very tongue in cheek," she wrote. Aside from a few haters, Wragg says she's mostly gotten positive reactions and empathy from people who have seen her listing. "One thing all this has taught me is that people are SO NICE," she added. "I literally can’t count the amount of messages I’ve had on eBay from both men and women wishing me all the best with everything."
Though Wragg refered to her cheating ex in the description, she assures readers in her blog post that she has forgiven him and wishes him the best. Now, she just wants to be happy, move on, and make a little bit of money. (ITV)
