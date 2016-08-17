How Well Do You Know These Animated Movies?

When you're watching an animated movie with friends and someone insists that she "knows that voice," do she turn to you as a human IMDb? Can you instantly identify the celeb voice-over in every commercial? Then you might want to prove your voice-recognition expertise with our quiz. Everyone knows that Darth Vader and Mufasa share a voice actor (the legendary James Earl Jones). But a perfect score on this quiz will prove you really know your kids' movie trivia.
To make your task a little easier, we'll leave you with a few clues. The actress behind The Prince of Egypt's Miriam has an Academy Award. Jennifer Aniston did not star in a Disney film. And Mindy Kaling's animated character fits perfectly within the Kaling canon. Think you have what it takes? Prove it, below.
Advertisement