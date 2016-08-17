How Well Do You Know These Animated Movies?

Molly Horan
When you're watching an animated movie with friends and someone insists that she "knows that voice," do she turn to you as a human IMDb? Can you instantly identify the celeb voice-over in every commercial? Then you might want to prove your voice-recognition expertise with our quiz. Everyone knows that Darth Vader and Mufasa share a voice actor (the legendary James Earl Jones). But a perfect score on this quiz will prove you really know your kids' movie trivia.
To make your task a little easier, we'll leave you with a few clues. The actress behind The Prince of Egypt's Miriam has an Academy Award. Jennifer Aniston did not star in a Disney film. And Mindy Kaling's animated character fits perfectly within the Kaling canon. Think you have what it takes? Prove it, below.
