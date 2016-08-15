Walking Dead fans, we have come concerning news to share with you. It's a bit heavy for a Monday afternoon, but it's our job to bring you this type of news. So, don't kill the messenger.
A popular character will be killed during the season 7 premiere, The Daily Mail reports, and the cast has some coping methods they would like to share with the (sure to be) heartbroken viewers.
During an hour-long special on AMC this Sunday, members of The Walking Dead cast reunited to tease even more before the series returns later this fall. Among those teasers (which were sparse, but included a new trailer, below) were a few bits of advice actors wanted to share with the audience on how to survive the forthcoming episode.
Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier said: "It would be wise if you have someone with you that you love. This premiere's going to be rough. There's no way to prepare for what's going to come and if you think you know what's going to happen and the way it's going to happen you're not prepared for what's coming."
Norman Reedus, who plays Dixon, said: "Get somebody you care about and hold their hand. You'll probably cry. You'll probably smash your television set, so surround your room with a lot of happy things."
Scott Gimple, the writer and producer for the show, even wrote an open letter to fans with his warning: "Enjoy your summer because the beginning is someone's end… What happens in episode one will shatter the lives of those that survive."
Okay guys, we get it! We've got the tissues, the comfort food, and our besties on speed dial.
The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 23.
