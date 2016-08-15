Man's Story About His Roomba Tracking Dog Poop Everywhere Is Internet Gold

Last week, Jesse Newton of Little Rock, AR, experienced something truly horrendous — and like any modern-day good Samaritan, he took to Facebook to share his story. It involves a puppy, his poop, and a Roomba. You can probably see where this is going…
The "pooptastrophe" occurred late one night when the Newton's family dog Evie pooped on a rug. If you're a dog owner, you know incidents like these come with the territory, but this time was different. Their Roomba, usually a helpful piece of home-cleaning equipment, wreaked havoc on this fateful night when it ran over poor Evie's mess. According to Newton's hilarious yet horrific Facebook post, the Roomba tracked a 25-foot poop trail throughout their home, seemingly winding up on every surface imaginable.
Newton compared the resulting catastrophe to "a Jackson Pollock poop painting," which, while totally awful, is also the funniest thing we may have ever read. Oh, and in case the story wasn't enough, Newton also rendered an incredible drawing of the poo-smeared home. Newton's horror story has made quite an impact, as evidenced by the fact that it's been shared almost 320,000 times (and counting). Let this man's disaster be a lesson to all you Roomba and pet owners. And for the rest of us, it's all just a good laugh. (Facebook)
The "pooptastrophe" occurred late one night when the Newton's family dog Evie pooped on a rug. If you're a dog owner, you know incidents like these come with the territory, but this time was different. Their Roomba, usually a helpful piece of home-cleaning equipment, wreaked havoc on this fateful night when it ran over poor Evie's mess. According to Newton's hilarious yet horrific Facebook post, the Roomba tracked a 25-foot poop trail throughout their home, seemingly winding up on every surface imaginable.
Newton compared the resulting catastrophe to "a Jackson Pollock poop painting," which, while totally awful, is also the funniest thing we may have ever read. Oh, and in case the story wasn't enough, Newton also rendered an incredible drawing of the poo-smeared home. Newton's horror story has made quite an impact, as evidenced by the fact that it's been shared almost 320,000 times (and counting). Let this man's disaster be a lesson to all you Roomba and pet owners. And for the rest of us, it's all just a good laugh. (Facebook)
Advertisement