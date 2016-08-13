If you can't afford Hamilton tickets, Lin-Manuel Miranda is coming to Drunk History to tell the story of Hamilton and Burr.
The Hamilton creator was an obvious choice to narrate the episode, and the stars are equally inspired. Alia Shawkat will play Hamilton across from Aubrey Plaza as Burr. That could be an Arrested Development joke, given that Michael Cera (whose character was obsessed with Shawkat's on the comedy) played Alexander Hamilton last time out. Not only that, but Tony Hale (Buster Bluth) will be playing James Monroe. Wheels within wheels. Entertainment Weekly has a preview of the women in costume.
“Lin knows the history backwards and forwards,” Shawkat tells EW. “He used [Drunk History] to tell different specifics of the story, so it’s not like we’re watching the same stuff. He told the specifics of personal fights they got in and other stuff that still ties into the overall story of Hamilton, but stuff I didn’t know.”
That's a good first look at the episode, but Miranda's Twitter offers an even better preview. He decided to fire off some brief anecdotes about his time filming the episode. They sound amazing. Check them out below.
The Hamilton creator was an obvious choice to narrate the episode, and the stars are equally inspired. Alia Shawkat will play Hamilton across from Aubrey Plaza as Burr. That could be an Arrested Development joke, given that Michael Cera (whose character was obsessed with Shawkat's on the comedy) played Alexander Hamilton last time out. Not only that, but Tony Hale (Buster Bluth) will be playing James Monroe. Wheels within wheels. Entertainment Weekly has a preview of the women in costume.
“Lin knows the history backwards and forwards,” Shawkat tells EW. “He used [Drunk History] to tell different specifics of the story, so it’s not like we’re watching the same stuff. He told the specifics of personal fights they got in and other stuff that still ties into the overall story of Hamilton, but stuff I didn’t know.”
That's a good first look at the episode, but Miranda's Twitter offers an even better preview. He decided to fire off some brief anecdotes about his time filming the episode. They sound amazing. Check them out below.
Advertisement
1) I realize the @drunkhistory announcement happened when I was on vacation, so I'll tell you some things about that!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
2) We filmed my segment @drunkhistory on Superbowl Sunday. I did not see the Superbowl this year.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
3) I drank 3/4 of a bottle of honey whiskey as I narrated.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
(along w A LOT of water.)
DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.
4) I woke up and a LOT of people I know (Groff, @questlove, @ChrisisSingin) texted,"Do you remember FACETIMING me last night?"— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
I did not.
5) So I'm just as curious as you are as to what I said. And the casting is AMAZING. I guess we'll see this fall. @drunkhistory.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
6) I think that's it. My drunken historical ramblings will be your entertainment at last. Love you. Bye.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
Advertisement