Actor Thomas Gibson was suspended from Criminal Minds after getting into a physical altercation with a writer two weeks ago due to "creative differences," as he described in a statement to People. He reportedly kicked the writer in the shin.
"We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have and we always will," he said on Thursday.
But he won't get that chance. ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios told People that Gibson has been kicked off the show for good.
It isn't clear yet what this means for the fate of his character Aaron "Hotch" Hotchner. "Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date," the statement read.
With or without him, Season 12 will start on September 28.
