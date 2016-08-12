Hugh Grant Can't Recognize Renée Zellweger, His Former Leading Lady

He was adorable as the bashful bookshop owner in Notting Hill. He won us over as the lovable, yet lost, bachelor in About A Boy. And we even enjoyed, for the most part, his performances as the surprisingly kind-hearted billionaire in Two Weeks Notice. He hits the rom-com nail on the head.
But in real life, Grant's charm isn't so easily accessible.
During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the 55-year-old actor admitted that during his appearance he was going to make an effort to be pleasant. His exact words were: "I'm determined not to be a dick."
Unfortunately for him, it didn't go as planned, E! reports.
The Bravo talk show is famous for the games the guests are forced to participate in. For his, Grant was asked to identify six of his former leading ladies just by looking at the tops of their faces, namely their eyes. The ladies included in the line-up were Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore, Renée Zellweger, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Julianne Moore.
Once he had named five out of six, Grant got stumped. He couldn't possibly figure out the sixth one. This mystery woman had also co-stared with Grant in not one, but two films in. He couldn't even muster a guess. "Who is the one second from the right, because I've never seen her before in my life?" he asked.
Someone had to tell him that the final woman was Zellweger. "Oh, Renée!" he said, shocked.
Really? It seemed shady and calculated, as if to remind the audience that she looks different than she did a decade ago. Aging in Hollywood, as Zellweger recently wrote in a personal essay, is one of the most blatantly sexist areas of an already biased industry.
After the game, Grant added "they all hate me, I think."
