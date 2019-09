And still, something about Joshy isn’t working. It’s funny but it’s boring, mostly because it’s like The Hangover, but cast with several versions of the same character. Where Bridesmaids presents a collection of female stereotypes, Joshy casts five guys as the same two types of characters: the reasonable, bedraggled “straight man” in sensible pants and a zip-up hoodie, and the best friend whose job it is to make sure zany hedonism ensues. With multiple iterations of the same two character types, we hear a lot of same jokes repeated over and over — and it gets old, fast. Joshy's main characters cry, but they're the tears of man-children. All five characters are more or less exaggerated versions of one another: They have mediocre ideas about good hip-hop and jazz; they aren’t materialistic; and every time they behave badly, they mutter something about “not usually doing this.”Nothing about this conceit — a bro weekend away — is particularly bad. But there have been enough movies about guys who need a few days of coke and booze to somehow “realize what matters” or decide they have it pretty good after all. It’s a dude version of Eat, Pray, Love: Eat, Flirt, Booze. Joshy trades in a zip-up hoodie masculinity that's a close descendent of the kind perpetuated by Woody Allen. Most of the main characters embody an “aw shucks” demeanor that falsely posits itself as anti-bro. Joshy, Ari, and company live this lifestyle for a weekend, not a decade, so — Joshy's logic goes — it ought to go unnoticed that they never use their humor to check their own privilege.So, enough with movies that continue to rehash these tired characters. Enough with white guys whose boredom is slyly self-aggrandizing. Enough with this masculinity that pretends to be a well-read, progressive alternative to the labor of macho method acting and fratty, college humor . Enough of the boys club built on the idea that there's some kind of nuance to a man who wears slip-on shoes and needs to jumpstart his life with a few days off from his own weary ambivalence. Instead of producing another story about "meh" masculinity — another Hangover, another Drinking Buddies, another psuedo-Apatow dramedy — Hollywood should make movies about people other than the guys we're avoiding on Tinder.