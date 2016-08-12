Here’s a movie I’ve seen too many times: A collection of men — always white, funny, and charmingly scruffy — need a weekend away. These are guys who live utterly comfortable lives but are also somehow suffocating; their girlfriends are too shrill, their office jobs too arduous. Under the guise of a graduation or a bachelor party, a bacchanal is penciled into their iCals. All they need is a 72-hour hall pass to restore equilibrium in their lives, three days to swap kids for cocaine or wives for weed.



Joshy follows this familiar archetype. Thomas Middleditch plays a guy whose fiancée kills herself on his birthday, shortly before their wedding. He’s mourning her death, but the deposit on the bachelor weekend has already been paid, and it’d be a shame to let a good hang go. A group of five dudes end up in Ojai for hot tubs and bong hits, with brief interludes of playing board games and visiting dingy bars.



The movie’s traumatic premise is its longest-running gag. Everyone asks about the special occasion that must have necessitated this retreat. Bachelor party? “We’re not even really using that word,” says Joshy’s friend Ari (Adam Pally). Seeing as the weekend has been set aside for smoking weed and hanging out, it’s surprising that the movie tries to push an emotional core: All of these men are, in some way, working out their internalized ambivalence on screen. Joshy is mourning his fiancée; Ari is flirting with a woman (Jenny Slate) who’s not his wife; Adam (Alex Ross Perry) has a girlfriend who dumps him by Saturday morning; and it’s suggested that Eric and Greg (Nick Kroll and Brett Gelman, respectively) have normal home lives, making their energetic weirdness especially random.