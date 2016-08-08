It's official — Mariah Carey will appear in Empire's upcoming third season. The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer will play Kitty, a "mega-superstar," Variety reports. Kitty will be working on some music with the middle Lyons son, Jamal (Jussie Smollett). Carey will also perform on her October 5 episode.
Carey is far from the first notable musician to be featured on the Fox series. Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, and Jennifer Hudson have all made guest appearances.
This will be Carey's first television project airing this fall. Her E! documentary series, Mariah's World, will debut on December 4. Her recent acting roles have included parts in Lee Daniels' The Butler and Precious.
Empire's third season will premiere on September 21.
