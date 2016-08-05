Coordinated wedding dance videos were so popular that, for a while, everyone was doing them and they weren't very exciting anymore. But once in a while, a new one comes around that completely kills it. Case in point: this video from a Texas couple's wedding, which was posted to Facebook by Miranda Marrs Photography earlier this week.
It starts with the bride and groom, Lexi and Hunter, sitting at the edge of the dance floor. When music starts to play, Hunter unexpectedly jumps up and is joined by his groomsmen. The next thing we know, they break out in an impressively choreographed dance.
The moves start out nice and sweet, accompanied by Chris Brown's "Forever." Then, the song seamlessly transitions to "Bootylicious" by Destiny's Child, a classic, and the boys break it down. Next comes Boyz II Men's “I’ll Make Love To You." The dancers don sunglasses and twerk on their chairs. Finally, it all ends with "Marry You," by Bruno Mars, and Hunter presents his bride with a single pink rose.
According to the Huffington Post, the groom choreographed the moves with the help of some YouTube dance videos and his sister. He said his main goal was to make his bride feel special and, of course, make everyone laugh. Mission accomplished.
You can't help but smile watching these guys goofily get down for their friend's bride. Thinking about the time and energy they must have put into memorizing the moves is just so charming. Plus, they're damn good dancers. (Huffington Post)
