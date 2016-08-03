You Have To See Teresa Giudice's Daughter's Hilarious Secret YouTube Videos

It appears Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania, is following in her mother's limelight-seeking footsteps. For the last four months, the 10-year-old has been uploading an assortment of hilarious, candid videos to YouTube.
The Cut — tipped off from apparently a major Bravo network fan — found the videos and shared them on their site. As they point out, the third youngest daughter of the Giudice's has always been a handful, and a mouthful. It was only a matter of time before she found an outlet for all that... youthful energy. It's unclear if her parents know about her side gig.
The videos range from questionable beauty tutorials to just her screaming at the camera on a trampoline with her friends.
Since her birthday is in February and the first video pops up in March of this year, my guess is she got a laptop for a present — which is how she makes all these videos. So far she has uploaded 13 episodes of varying length, all featuring her and her friends. Eleven of which seemed to have been filmed all in the same day. Oh to be young, privileged, and have necessary recording tools at your disposal.
Below are a few highlights.
Episode 1: "7 second challenge." Milania and her friends run around and pick up things in less than 7 seconds. This is apparently a game the youth plays.
Episode 2: "MAKEUP!!" In this video, Milania rubs concealer...everywhere. Though, she does apply mascara quite professionally.
Episode 9: "Lean and dabb." In which she teaches her viewers how to lean and dab with the help of Amazon's Echo concierge, Alexa , who is being "annoying" and not listening to her instructors.
Bravo execs — I think you have your next star.
