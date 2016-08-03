A new poster for Grey's Anatomy's 13th season shows half of Meredith Grey's face against a teal background. The other half is cut off by a black and white rendering of the Seattle skyline. It's a compelling design, definitely, but fans are thinking it's much more than that.
@shondarhimes lol @EllenPompeo is looking a little demonic there 😂— Sh-Nay-Ah :P (@Schinaia12) August 3, 2016
Even the media have joined in on the speculations. International Business Times theorizes the poster could mean "Meredith will be torn between herself and her beloved city in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy."
Now, at long last, Shonda Rhimes has spoken. Here's what the poster really means.
For anyone trying to interpret the "meaning" of the new #GreysAnatomy poster design: it means ABC designs really cool posters. #artdeptrocks— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 3, 2016
So, basically, these are the commenters who have the right idea.
@shondarhimes OHHHHHH MYYYYYY GOOOOOOOOODDDDDDD I'M CRYING BC IT'S SOOOO BEAUTIFUL AAAAAAAAAAAAAA— madeleine tully (@seriousloan) August 3, 2016
Everyone else is clearly having way too much trouble waiting for the new season to premiere without having any knowledge of what happens to Meredith. It looks like they’ll just have to be patient till the fall.
