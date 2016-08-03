Story from TV Shows

Shonda Rhimes Has A Message For Fans Reading Way Too Much Into That Grey's Anatomy Poster

Suzannah Weiss
A new poster for Grey's Anatomy's 13th season shows half of Meredith Grey's face against a teal background. The other half is cut off by a black and white rendering of the Seattle skyline. It's a compelling design, definitely, but fans are thinking it's much more than that.
Even the media have joined in on the speculations. International Business Times theorizes the poster could mean "Meredith will be torn between herself and her beloved city in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy."

Now, at long last, Shonda Rhimes has spoken. Here's what the poster really means.
So, basically, these are the commenters who have the right idea.
Everyone else is clearly having way too much trouble waiting for the new season to premiere without having any knowledge of what happens to Meredith. It looks like they’ll just have to be patient till the fall.
