Never underestimate the power of a good 'ship. Jenna Fischer certainly doesn't. More than three years after the finale of The Office, and she still sees fit to address the fans who are disappointed she and John Krasinski aren't married IRL.
"If it you makes you feel better, I found my Jim and he found his Pam — they just happened to be named Lee and Emily :)," she tweeted to one new fan this week. The actress is such a good sport about the whole thing — we can only hope her husband, Lee Kirk, and Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, are equally amused.
Earlier this year, Fischer got all the Jam devotees' hopes up when she visited Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. "John and I have real chemistry," she said. "There is a real part of me that’s Pam and a real part of him that’s Jim. And those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another. But in real life we aren’t totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life we’re not the perfect match. So it’s a really complicated thing, but he was like a type of spouse that I had for a long time. He was my partner and we will always be close because of it."
Everyone who's ever had a "work spouse" totally gets it. But we can still dream, too.
If it you makes you feel better, I found my Jim and he found his Pam-they just happened to be named Lee and Emily :) https://t.co/Fmjxa3fqp0— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) August 1, 2016
