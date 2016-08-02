McDonald’s isn’t exactly known for advertising the ingredients in its food, but it looks like that’s about to change. This week, the fast food giant made a few big announcements regarding the quality of certain menu items.
What changes can you expect? According to Eater, starting yesterday, McDonald’s will no longer add artificial preservatives to its scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, and perhaps most notably, the iconic chicken McNuggets. You’ll also no longer be getting high fructose corn syrup in McDonald’s buns.
These changes come after a series of somewhat surprising alterations to the chain's menu in recent years. For instance, McDonald's has previously announced its transition to cage-free eggs in several locations, removal of artificial colors and flavors, and the testing of burgers made with fresh beef. Preservative-free chicken McNuggets began being tested earlier this year at McDonald's locations in the Northwest and, as of yesterday, they're going nationwide.
Mike Andres, McDonald’s president of U.S. operations said in the most recent announcement that “the changes are part of an ongoing effort by McDonald's to cater to more health-focused customers who demand fresh, wholesome food,” the Chicago Tribune reports. If McDonald's is working harder to listen to customers' requests, we'd love to pair a Nutella McFlurry with those new nuggets, please!
What changes can you expect? According to Eater, starting yesterday, McDonald’s will no longer add artificial preservatives to its scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, and perhaps most notably, the iconic chicken McNuggets. You’ll also no longer be getting high fructose corn syrup in McDonald’s buns.
These changes come after a series of somewhat surprising alterations to the chain's menu in recent years. For instance, McDonald's has previously announced its transition to cage-free eggs in several locations, removal of artificial colors and flavors, and the testing of burgers made with fresh beef. Preservative-free chicken McNuggets began being tested earlier this year at McDonald's locations in the Northwest and, as of yesterday, they're going nationwide.
Mike Andres, McDonald’s president of U.S. operations said in the most recent announcement that “the changes are part of an ongoing effort by McDonald's to cater to more health-focused customers who demand fresh, wholesome food,” the Chicago Tribune reports. If McDonald's is working harder to listen to customers' requests, we'd love to pair a Nutella McFlurry with those new nuggets, please!
Advertisement