But when Rachel goes to Coleman and tells him that she wants to cancel their plan to expose the ugly underbelly of Everlasting, he basically tells her "no can do" — and that this is going to be the thing that jump-starts both of their careers again. When he confesses to wire-tapping her phone, something clicks in Rachel's brain: Coleman can't be trusted. So, she goes along with his plan on the surface, but she's starting to separate herself from him, and starting to think about ways to keep him from revealing secrets that could damage Quinn's reputation forever.



When the elimination ceremony gets started, Darius cuts Yael almost immediately: It's actually a small act of kindness, because he knows how deeply humiliated she was by Rachel's stunt. That leaves Tiffany and Chantal, setting us up for the potential first Black-suitor-plus-Black-finalist situation in Everlasting history.



Coleman, by the way, runs straightaway to check on Yael, who is still reeling from what happened earlier. Funny enough, she's at her most likable in this scene, because she's vulnerable and admitting that she's terrified that pooping her pants on TV will mean that no one will ever love her again. Coleman, of course, is more than willing to assure her otherwise, and they get busy on the bed. (In the next room, by the way, Tiffany and Chet are doing the same.)



But of course, this is UnReal, so there are no fairytale endings for anyone: Quinn gets a call at the end of the night from the physician who examined her earlier, and it is not good news. Apparently, she's past the point of being able to have children. Her first impulse? To push John Booth away, because she knows that he wants children, and she won't be able to give him children, which means that she doubts he still wants her now. He seems baffled — but he doesn't do a good job of dealing with that base fear by assuring her that he loves her anyway. She more or less kicks him out of his office before storming into the control center and demanding that everyone leave.

