Issa Rae's New HBO Show Is Almost Here

Issa Rae has chronicled her awkward moments on the internet for years, and now she's taking her talents to the small screen. It was announced last year that the Awkward Black Girl star and scribe would be getting her own TV show, and it's finally (almost) here!
The show, titled Insecure, is a half-hour comedy and will run as an eight-episode series. Much like her acclaimed webseries, Insecure will feature Rae as she, "explores the Black female experience in an unclichéd and authentic way," as reported by Deadline.
The series, which was co-created with The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore, also stars Jay Ellis (The Game) as Rae's boyfriend and Lisa Joyce (Ricki and the Flash) as her coworker.
And even though Rae has made it to the TV big leagues, she's not yet going all Hollywood on us. The show is shot in South L.A. and "incorporates the music of both indie and established artists of color, and touches on a variety of social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary Black experience."
At a time where Black and minority representation is so vital, it's great to see those with a platform doing their part.
Although the show doesn't premiere until later this fall, if you need an extra dose of awkward in the meantime, check out Issa Rae's book The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and check out the trailer below.
Insecure premieres on HBO October 9 at 10:30 p.m.
