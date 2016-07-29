Baskin-Robbins Is Closing Out Ice Cream Month With A Special Deal

July is winding down, and while we’re hopeful that August brings some slightly more pleasant weather, we’re a tad wistful that National Ice Cream Month is coming to an end. As a way to celebrate just one more time, Baskin-Robbins is offering a sweet deal on all your favorite flavors.
This Sunday, July 31, you can get regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.31. It's all part of Baskin-Robbin's "Celebrate 31" promotion, which started this year. In an ode to its famous 31 flavor choices, the ice cream chain has specials on the 31st day of each month all year long.
But of course, July is extra-special. Carol Austin, Baskin-Robbins' vice president of marketing, says, “National Ice Cream Month is all about celebrating the joy that ice cream brings to our guests and people across the country, one scoop at a time. That’s why we’re excited to end our favorite month of the year with a sweet deal for our guests."
So head over to your nearest Baskin-Robbins location this Sunday for a discounted scoop. Maybe try one of the seasonal flavors, like "Berry Fruitful" Greek frozen yogurt, or stick with a classic fave, like mint chocolate chip. Either way, you won't go wrong celebrating our favorite sweet treat and the best month of the year.
This Sunday, July 31, you can get regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.31. It's all part of Baskin-Robbin's "Celebrate 31" promotion, which started this year. In an ode to its famous 31 flavor choices, the ice cream chain has specials on the 31st day of each month all year long.
But of course, July is extra-special. Carol Austin, Baskin-Robbins' vice president of marketing, says, “National Ice Cream Month is all about celebrating the joy that ice cream brings to our guests and people across the country, one scoop at a time. That’s why we’re excited to end our favorite month of the year with a sweet deal for our guests."
So head over to your nearest Baskin-Robbins location this Sunday for a discounted scoop. Maybe try one of the seasonal flavors, like "Berry Fruitful" Greek frozen yogurt, or stick with a classic fave, like mint chocolate chip. Either way, you won't go wrong celebrating our favorite sweet treat and the best month of the year.
Advertisement