After Bill Clinton finished his long but inspiring speech, we were feeling spent. The Democratic National Convention schedulers must have sensed that. Because afterward, Elizabeth Banks stepped onstage and dropped a rousing track featuring more than a few famous faces.
Banks first implored potential donors to give whatever they can before stepping away and introducing the music video.
The song included such luminaries as, alphabetically, Aisha Tyler, Alan Cumming, America Ferrera, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Chrissie Fit, Connie Britton, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen Greene, Esther Dean, Eva Longoria, Garrett Clayton, Hana Mae Lee, Ian Somerhalder, Idina Menzel, Jaime King, Jane Fonda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Michael Higgins, Josh Lucas, Julie Bowen, Kathy Najimy, Kelly Jackle, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Moore, Mary McCormack, Mary-Louise Parker, Mike Thompkins, Nikki Reed, Rachel Platten, Renee Fleming, Rob Reiner, Shelley Regner, Sia, and TR Knight. We're pretty sure there were some kids in there, too.
As songs go, this isn't exactly the 7" edit of "Temptation" (the best song ever, don't @ me), but it is an anthemic reminder of how big the Democratic tent is. With a song like this, the Dems wanted to showcase their party's diversity, the star power behind the party, and call people to action. We think they ticked all three boxes. Watch the video below.
