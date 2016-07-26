Justin Bieber is no stranger to wild times, but it seems even he has a limit.
Bieber has been offered a role in a new coming-of-age movie, but the pop star is only down for the gig if some big changes are made to the script.
"He won't take the part unless the sex scene with him and one of the male backup dancers is taken out of the final script," the film's co-writer, Pete O'Neill, told Page Six.
The role Biebs is up for is that of a young singer — not much of a stretch, considering his day job.
Right now, the whole situation is only theoretical, as there isn't yet a studio on board to produce.
There is no word yet on what about the scene the musician finds problematic; he's no homophobe, according to a response he posted on Instagram back in 2015. (After Biebs posted a video in which he air-kissed his male security guard, his feed was flooded with rude comments, leaving Bieber to respond to one poster with "@mikeyarana I’m not gay but even if I was that’s not an insult.")
Who knows? Maybe Bieber will change his mind when he hears who else O'Neill is looking to cast: Bieber's one-time love, Selena Gomez, plus Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men).
Let's hope Justin gets past this and that we'll see him return to the silver screen sometime soon.
Advertisement