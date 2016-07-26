6 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Make You A Better Adult

As you surely know by now, Michelle Obama blew the roof off the DNC last night with one of the most inspiring speeches we’ve ever heard. As always, the First Lady commanded the room with her trademark steady and powerful tone, and she delivered an emotional message about our responsibility to act in a way that will benefit the next generation. And so much of what she said made us want to actively work toward being better citizens — and better adults in general.
In her speech, FLOTUS stressed the importance of always taking the high road, something that can be so difficult to remember in an election year. She reminded us that we accomplish far more when we unite and support one another instead of cutting each other down.
As a nation, we’re facing some major obstacles right now, which is why it sometimes seems so much easier to just throw in the towel. However, Mrs. Obama implored us all not to give up, and she reminded us that we simply don't have time for frustration or cynicism.
Refinery29 compiled a video of the six quotes from Michelle Obama's speech that are giving us the strength to be grown-ups during a time when it feels so damn hard. So listen up, shed a few tears, and just keep on adulting. You got this.
