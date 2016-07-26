Rachel confesses to Coleman that when she was 12, one of her mom's psychiatric patients raped her at home. Her mom never told the police because she was afraid that it would ruin her private practice, so she's been "treating" Rachel herself all these years. And by treating, she means drugging her into a stupor so that she can't talk about what happened with anyone else, and telling Rachel that if any guy ever found out what happened with the rape that they would think it was her fault and that no one would ever love her. Rachel tests that assertion by telling Coleman everything — and he responds by telling her how sorry he is that happened to her, and that he loves her.



Quinn catches wind of all of this, though it's unclear if she knows about the rape itself, and reminds Coleman that if he wants to protect Rachel, that means staying silent about the buried tape and all the Everlasting drama. But in the end, when Rachel is sleeping in his office, Coleman sneaks off to meet Yael. At first it seems like he's going to tell her that he can't participate in any of this exposé plotting. But then he says that there's a lot more to this story and he's going to help her tell it. So he's either leading her off the trail to protect Rachel or going full rogue.



Tiffany, by the way, does get voted off. But then Darius shows up — totally unplanned — at the last moment, and saves her, cutting Jameson instead. As he walks off the set he runs into Quinn and tells her that she can only speak to him through Jay — and that he never, ever wants to see Rachel again. Darius and Tiffany wind up in this little lit up pagoda, making out, both of them clearly a little confused about what they want but knowing that ending up together could be the best possible thing for them both.

