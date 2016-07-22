Law & Order: SVU has taken on innumerable real-life headlines in the past. But for season 18, an episode in the series will be inspired by perhaps its buzziest source material yet: the subject of Netflix's documentary series Making a Murderer.
The Hollywood Reporter writes that Henry Thomas (yes, that would be the adorable little boy from E.T.!) will play a convicted rapist who, like Steven Avery, is freed after new DNA results prove his innocence. And just as in Making a Murderer, the man is now being investigated again — for a new crime. The SVU twist? Ice T's character, a.k.a. Fin, was the officer who originally arrested the man 16 years ago. And Kelli Williams (The Practice) will guest star as the man's accuser.
Season 18 of SVU begins this fall. While there's no set date yet for this episode, we already know this is going to be one for the books. We'll have our popcorn ready!
