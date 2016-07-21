Sara Bareilles Posts Hospital Selfie Following Uterine Fibroid Surgery

So I have been healing from a minor surgery removing a fibroid on my uterus. (For those of you who don't like over-sharers, you came to the wrong canteen! Two doors down...great daiquiris. 👍🏼) Well, surgery sucks but helpers and families are amazing, nurses are angels, and doctors are wizards. In the silence and solitude of the simple task of my body seeking it's healed state, I have become vigilant about what I am intaking. Physically and metaphorically. Be careful about how much negativity and noise you heap on your plate. It comes in abundance, but there are other beautiful things at the buffet. The slow pace of my recovery has simplified my world in a way, and I am reminded to absolutely acknowledge the chaos of a very strange/surreal time in our country and on our beloved planet, but ALSO remember to come back into the room I'm actually sitting in. Celebrate what is good about that too. I will continue to mend and hopefully return with more patience and compassion and knowledge of Game of Thrones. Hope this finds you seeking some joy or handing some out to somebody else. We could all use a slice of that. 😘 Nothin' but love, y'all. *please note I am eating a turkey sandwich on heavy painkillers in the lower right hand picture. Sassy and sedated! Ya welcome.

