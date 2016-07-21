Kylie Jenner Gave This Restaurant A Shoutout & It's About To Blow Up

We follow the Kardashian-Jenner dining habits like it's our favorite sport. That's why we got super excited — maybe almost too excited? — when Kylie Jenner recently posted on her site about her favorite lunch spot.
The restaurant is called Blue Table, and it's located in none other than Calabasas, CA. Kylie wrote that the spot has been her lunch favorite for years, and she loves to go with friends. She first found out about Blue Table because it's right next to her sisters' OG Dash boutique location.
If you ever find yourself dining at Blue Table, Kylie suggests ordering the tuna salad, macaroni and cheese, and pizza. She also praises its extensive cheese collection and notes that the restaurant has an entire walk-in closet filled just with cheese. Now that sounds like a closet we'd like to borrow from. Beyond sit-down dining, Kylie says Blue Table boasts a shop where you can find fresh jams, pastas, and other cute gifts.
Sounds like a winning spot. We'll have to add it to our rapidly growing list of Kardasian- and Jenner-approved restaurants. Come to think of it, we should probably go ahead and make our reservations now because there's no doubt this place is about to blow up thanks to Kylie's glowing review.
