McDonald's Let The Internet Invent A Burger & Things Got Weird

We all know that the internet can bring out the worst in people. Still, McDonald’s New Zealand took a chance and recruited help from the World Wide Web in thinking up and naming a new burger. Many of the resulting creations were unsurprisingly offensive.
“Create Your Taste” promised free French fries and a soft drink to anyone who submitted a burger design. The submissions were then shared on the webpage, which, interestingly, has since been shut down. So while you can no longer see the rudest designs — and, let’s face it, why would you want to? — Dorkly.com immortalized some of the funniest and least offensive creations on its site. (Although, some of them are still in bad taste, literally and figuratively.)
One such design was submitted under the classic name “Peni S." It shows just a stack of burger patties and is simply titled “Girth.” We could have seen that one coming. Head over to Dorkly to browse the best and the worst, and be thankful that some of these "inventions" will never see the light of day.
“Create Your Taste” promised free French fries and a soft drink to anyone who submitted a burger design. The submissions were then shared on the webpage, which, interestingly, has since been shut down. So while you can no longer see the rudest designs — and, let’s face it, why would you want to? — Dorkly.com immortalized some of the funniest and least offensive creations on its site. (Although, some of them are still in bad taste, literally and figuratively.)
One such design was submitted under the classic name “Peni S." It shows just a stack of burger patties and is simply titled “Girth.” We could have seen that one coming. Head over to Dorkly to browse the best and the worst, and be thankful that some of these "inventions" will never see the light of day.
Advertisement