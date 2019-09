"Hi Mr. McBride. Hi Mr. McBride," Lincoln says to the two men standing in front of him.What's even more exciting about the animated series' decision to feature a same-sex couple is that it's also an interracial couple with a lot of love for each other. Their hug makes that even clearer.Not to mention that these two dads clearly love their son — maybe even a little too much. As the Huffington Post points out, the focus isn't on the fact that Clyde's dads are gay or of different races, it's that they're both extremely overprotective of their little boy. Just like so many other parents.While this marks the first depiction of a same-sex couple for Nickelodeon — and hopefully, not the last — The Simpsons was the first cartoon ever to feature a same-sex kiss, in 1990.