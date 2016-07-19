Coloring Book Cookbooks Are A Thing Now

If the past year proves anything, coloring books don’t have an age limit nor, it seems, a genre. Eater reports that the first coloring cookbook has sold thanks to author and blogger Adrianna Adarme.
A Cozy Coloring Cookbook comes straight from the creator of The Year of Cozy and A Cozy Kitchen, and is sure to kick off the trend of “color-as-you-cook” recipes that combine every chef’s two favorite things: multitasking and a hot oven.
Slated to hit shelves November 15th, 2016, A Cozy Coloring Cookbook contains 50 recipes ranging from “pizza for breakfast” to “kaleidoscope ratatouille tarts.” Each concoction is straight from the mind of Adarme, who likes to focus on fun and homemade treats. These recipes are accompanied by black-and-white drawings that can be colored in beforehand while readers are searching for motivation, or filled in after as a way to mark their progress.
Plus, there’s a hidden bonus for dog-lovers. Adarme’s corgi Amelia is hidden throughout the pages of the book, giving readers something to look for while they wait for their masterpieces to come to a boil.
A Cozy Coloring Cookbook is currently available for pre-order for $15.99.
