We've seen brides and grooms request charitable donations for their weddings. We've seen beloved pet dogs walk down the aisle for their owners' big day. And we've even seen a dog become the wedding videographer. Somehow, recently married couple Shahr Nouraini and Peter Rushton took this concept to new heartwarming, doggie-loving heights.
The story, which comes to us from the Huffington Post, is this: Nouraini and Rushton decided that for their destination wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, they wanted guests to buy gifts for a local dog shelter, Playa Animal Rescue (PAR). Then, their photographer, Sol Tamargo, worked with the groom to surprise Nouraini with three GoPro-equipped canine videographers from PAR on the wedding day. Zac, Daphne, and Daisy, along with three volunteer handlers, arrived at the venue while Nouraini was getting ready.
"Well, I was in tears. I thought it was the absolute best surprise ever!” Nouraini says in a blog post on Tamargo's photography site. “Luckily, Peter and Sol surprised me with the dogs while the makeup artists were still there, otherwise I probably would have looked a mess! Our guests absolutely loved the dogs, and a few have even said they would like to integrate something similar into their own weddings.”
The results, as you can see for yourself, are adorable; though we have to wonder if any canine mischief (inappropriate sniffing, scrounging for scraps) was edited out. It was such a hit that Tamargo told HuffPo she's making it a regular service for weddings, with all profits going back to PAR. There's also a huge happy ending to this story: Daphne and Daisy have since been adopted, while golden retriever Zac belongs to an employee at the shelter. Maybe he's still available to shoot weddings?
