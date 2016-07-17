Yelp just released its first new feature in 30 years and you’ll never guess what it is pic.twitter.com/YXv97rEdPm— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) July 15, 2016
Hungry for food with a side of Pidgey and Zubat? Yelp's newest feature has you covered.
On Friday, the company released a Pokémon Go filter that allows users to search for establishments near PokéStops. Finally, eating and running errands no longer have to get in the way of our Pokémon training.
Restaurants are all about the Pokémon Go craze, too. Instead of advertising specials, a social-media shoutout that a Pokémon is on their premises is a surefire way to get customers in the door, Eater reports.
The filter is available on iOS and Android Yelp apps, and it's simple to use. Just swipe across the filter options below the search window and select "PokéStops Nearby." Yelp also is asking users to crowdsource new spots, which thousands reportedly did within the first day.
"To identify a business that’s in the vicinity of a PokéStop, check-in to that location on Yelp and answer a quick question to let fellow Yelpers and trainers know that this is the place they want to be," associate product manager Will Cole explained on the company's blog.
Deciding on a brunch spot just became a n- brainer, and a PokéStop bar crawl would be a snap to map. This newest twist offers more evidence that Pokémon Go just might be life-changing game we never knew we needed.
Advertisement